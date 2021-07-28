BETTY BAXTER CRICHTON, of Charleston, died peacefully, on July 23, 2021, at the Memory Care Unit of the Arthur B. Hodges Center, at Edgewood Summit, just a few days shy of her 97th birthday. Betty was the only daughter of William and Viola Baxter. She was raised on a family farm at Five Mile of Cooper's Creek, near Elkview, Kanawha County, owned for many generations by the Baxter family.
Betty attended the Baxter School, a two-room school built by her father. She graduated with one of the first classes from Stonewall Jackson High School, in Charleston. After many years as a realtor in Charleston, Betty worked as a Field Deputy for the Kanawha County Assessor's office, from which she retired. She was certified as a Master Gardener, kept a lovely garden at her home, and loved the out of doors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband William Crichton IV, and by two of her brothers, William Baxter, Jr. and Robert Baxter.
Surviving Betty are her two children, Nancy B. C. Francis (Richard, "Kit"), and William "Burr" Crichton V (Judith); and her grandchildren, William Crichton VI (Leslie), Nathan Dils Crichton (Dana), Amie McDougle Crichton Rucker (Brandon), Richard M. Francis, Jr., M.D. (Traci), and Nancy Francis Davis (Mark). She is also survived by her brother, Lewis Quay Baxter, by eleven great-grandchildren, and by several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private internment service at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, in Charleston. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated, caring staffs of the Arthur B. Hodges Center, Hospice Care of the Kanawha Valley, and The Colonial House in Parkersburg.