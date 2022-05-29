BETTY BOARD ARTERS passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the age of 100 in San Antonio, Texas. She had celebrated her birthday with a large group of family and friends during the "Party of The Century" at her assisted living facility 17 days earlier.
A loving mother, widow and friend to so many, Betty was quick to laugh, spend time with family and friends and was a voracious reader. She lived most of her life in Charleston, WV, but moved to San Antonio in 2016.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Emlyn David, Jr. and daughter in law, Judith. She is survived by her sons, Emlyn David III of St. Albans, WV and Stephen Lewis (Suzanne) and three grandsons, Stephen II, Sean and Scott Arters all of San Antonio, TX.
Betty graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration from West Virginia University in 1944. While raising a family, she worked as the Business Manager at Furnace Engineering Corp and later she became a licensed realtor with Old Colony Realtors retiring at the age of 85.
Betty was born May 7, 1922, in Charleston, WV. She graduated from Charleston High School in 1939 before attending WVU and joining Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority in 1941. In 2016, the sorority's national office awarded Betty a 75-year membership certificate. She was the ultimate dog lover and a lifelong fan of her beloved WVU Mountaineers.
Betty was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church for more than 65 years before moving to San Antonio where she attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Betty will be cremated, and the family will have a true celebration of her life at a later date.