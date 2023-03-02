BETTY CAROL (RAMSEY) HALL, mother to Gary, Sherri and Steven, went to her Heavenly home on February 24, 2023.
Born July 12, 1932, the daughter of Samuel Ayres Ramsey and Elizabeth Ellen Gill Ramsey. She was predeceased by her husband, Vergil Hall on February 22, 1987. She was the last sibling of a large Ramsey family. Siblings preceding her in death were Lou Williams, Watson Ramsey, Josephine Johnson, Waitman Ramsey, Goldie Facemire, Jimmy Ramsey, Ruby Myers, Samuel Ramsey, Freda Taylor and Doris Sloan.
She is survived by Gary (Diane), Sherry Withrow (Robert) and Steven (Kitty). Grandchildren, Erica (Franklin), Joshua (Leah), Mikalia (Bryson), Alison and great grandchildren, Isabella, Kiersten, Nolan, Noah, Drew, Ryan and Elijah. Many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors and her church family.
She was a native of Clay County and a proud graduate of Clay County High School where she excelled in academics and sports. She had many job experiences in her life but the one she spoke of most fondly was her time at C&P Telephone Company. She was always proud that she was a switchboard operator. She was saved and an active member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church until she could not. Many were blessed by an encouraging work, gentle touch and her ever present smile. She was all about her family and happiest when they were together. Sharing a meal or a hot cup of coffee, Mom was welcoming. She took care of people.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday March 4, 2023 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 6532 MacCorkle Avenue Charleston, WV 25304 with Pastor Gary W. Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m., until service time on Saturday at the Church.