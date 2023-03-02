Thank you for Reading.

Betty Carol (Ramsey) Hall
BETTY CAROL (RAMSEY) HALL, mother to Gary, Sherri and Steven, went to her Heavenly home on February 24, 2023.

Born July 12, 1932, the daughter of Samuel Ayres Ramsey and Elizabeth Ellen Gill Ramsey. She was predeceased by her husband, Vergil Hall on February 22, 1987. She was the last sibling of a large Ramsey family. Siblings preceding her in death were Lou Williams, Watson Ramsey, Josephine Johnson, Waitman Ramsey, Goldie Facemire, Jimmy Ramsey, Ruby Myers, Samuel Ramsey, Freda Taylor and Doris Sloan.

