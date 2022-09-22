Thank you for Reading.

Betty Constance Pond Smith
BETTY CONSTANCE POND SMITH peacefully departed this earth on September 18, 2022, in her 96th year of life.

Born on July 14, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the first-born of the two children of Pierce F. and Florence W. Pond. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia P. Tinkshell, and her husband of 69 years, Lacy L. Smith, whom she wed on December 23, 1952.

