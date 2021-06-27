BETTY CORINE BARKER CANTERBURY, age 74, of Columbus, Ohio, got her wings to heaven January 3, 2020. She was a loving person with a caring heart. She was a friend to everyone.
Preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Hester Barker, and siblings John (Jack), Dennis, Margaret Bess, and Loretta Peal. Betty was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.
Born in Boone County, West Virginia, Betty grew up in Casey Fork Hollow, playing in the creek and hills with the best brothers, sisters, and cousins on the planet. She put in lots of miles walking up and down the dirt road to Mahone Chapel Church, and visiting friends. After high school, in 1962 she moved to Columbus where she spent most of her adult life. She worked many years at Krogers, making lifetime friends. She loved the outdoors and spent most days working in her flowers after retirement. Stray animals always knew which house to choose.
A beautiful soul who never met a stranger; Betty could make anyone feel loved. She was a master at learning crafts and sharing her handiwork. Nothing was too hard for her, except tatting.
She leaves behind her husband of 37 years Thomas Max Canterbury and their son, Elliott (Mandy), and her children from a previous marriage, Tianna Fleming (Greg), Todd Marvin (Carla) and Lee Marvin (Whitney), 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; brother Larry Ray (Deanna), sisters Madeline Adkins, and Linda Thornton; and many special friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was cremated with the request that her ashes be buried in the Barker Cemetery, "back on the hill near Grandma Barker."
Graveside service and burial will be July 3, at 1 p.m., at Barker Cemetery in Ashford, West Virginia. Pastor David Kinder, Mahone Chapel Church, will officiate.