BETTY CUNNINGHAM, 82 of Huntington, WV, passed away, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, WV. There will be no public services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV is caring for the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com
