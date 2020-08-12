Essential reporting in volatile times.

BETTY DELORES MARIE SEAGRAVES, 97, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on August 9, 2020. The funeral service will be Friday, August 14, 1 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Friday, August 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.