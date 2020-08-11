BETTY DELORES MARIE SEAGRAVES, 97, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on August 9, 2020. The funeral service will be Friday, August 14, 1 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery with full graveside military rites provided by Jackson County Honor Guard. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Friday, August 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.