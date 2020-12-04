DEBORAH DORMA LEE KLEFFNER, 85, of Procious, entered into rest on December 2, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1985 to Charlie Lewis Walls and Letha Alice Brown in Hartland, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Paul Edward Kleffner. There will be no services.
