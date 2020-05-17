Betty Dorsey Eckenrode

Mrs. BETTY DORSEY ECKENRODE, born September 13, 1928, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 15, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Eckenrode; daughter, Vicky Miller; sister, Texie; and brothers, Rockford, Lonear, Bernard, Jack and Roland.

She is survived by daughter Valery Eastwood (Jack); sons, John "Tony" Eckenrode (Cheryl), James "Jim" Eckenrode (Becky) and Larry Dorsey; and foster daughter, JoAnn Birdsong. She had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Betty was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Nitro. Her life was dedicated to providing a loving home for countless children and adults. Her heart and home were always open.

Her family would like to send a special thanks to Hospice for their care and support.

A tribute to the life of Mrs. Betty Eckenrode will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, with Father Charles Anemelu officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Eckenrode family.

