Mrs. BETTY DORSEY ECKENRODE, born September 13, 1928, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Eckenrode; daughter, Vicky Miller; sister, Texie; and brothers, Rockford, Lonear, Bernard, Jack and Roland.
She is survived by daughter Valery Eastwood (Jack); sons, John "Tony" Eckenrode (Cheryl), James "Jim" Eckenrode (Becky) and Larry Dorsey; and foster daughter, JoAnn Birdsong. She had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Betty was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Nitro. Her life was dedicated to providing a loving home for countless children and adults. Her heart and home were always open.
Her family would like to send a special thanks to Hospice for their care and support.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Betty Eckenrode will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, with Father Charles Anemelu officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Eckenrode family.