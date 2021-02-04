BETTY DORSEY PARKER - 1948 - 2021 - passed away Jan. 30 2021 at home in Georgia with her family by her side. She was a lifelong resident of WV until relocating to Georgia in 2000 to be near her Son and Grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her son Michael Parker, sisters Judy Shamblin and Joan Dorsey, parents Bernard and Mary Dorsey of Cross Lanes.
She is survived by her son Kevin (Melissa) Parker, Grandchildren Mitchell (Amanda) Parker, Abigail (Cutter) Thompson,Kelli Clark and Vincent Farrow Great Grandchildren Kali Jane and Kia Weslynn of Ringgold Ga. Siblings Helen Hemmings, Glen Dorsey Bernard Dorsey, CrossLanes Glendale (Mick) Spence Red House, Calvin Dorsey Ringgold.
She owned and operated Hair Salons as a Cosmetologist until retiring, she then earned Degree in Criminal Justice and worked PT at Catoosa Co. Jail in Ringgold.
Betty's wishes were to be cremated and brought back to WV for a Memorial to be held at a later date. She will be remembered by her laughter and love of riding and showing Tennessee Walking Horses.
Thank You to Melissa Parker for the loving care given to Betty.