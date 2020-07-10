Betty (Dunlap) Webb

BETTY CAROL (DUNLAP) WEBB went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R.J. "Junior" Webb; son, Tommy Webb; parents, Robert and Ethel Dunlap; sisters, Ruth Griffith, Glenda Roberts and Marcella Dunlap; brothers, James, Dennis and Delbert Dunlap; and special nieces, Sharon Wilson and Debbie Holstein.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie (Karen) Webb; daughters, Kama (John) McGhee, and Angie (Paul) Webb Thomas; grandchildren, Jonathan and Kristy McGhee, Jason (Beth), Samantha and Addison Webb and Ian Thomas. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Zachery, Jackson and Madeline Webb; daughter-in-law, Darla Webb; and many of her family and friends.
Betty was a faithful member of Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church for more than 40 years, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She worked as a homemaker and as an administrative secretary with her husband's business, American Tree Expert Company.
Betty was the sweetest, most loving and easy going person you would ever meet. She loved the Lord and loved going to church. We will miss her so much but will see her again someday.
Service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, with Pastor Larry Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Comer Cemetery at Loudendale. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.
We would like to thank HospiceCare, especially Nikki, Jennifer and Mollie, and also a special thanks to our private nurse, Wendy Winter, that took excellent care of our Mom.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic and for the safety and concern for everyone, please wear proper facial coverings and observe social distancing. There will be facemasks and hand sanitizer made available.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va.