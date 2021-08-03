BETTY E. FISHER, 91, of St. Albans, WV passed away July 31, 2021 at Hubbard House West, South Charleston following an extended illness. She was born January 7, 1930 in Charleston, WV.
Betty was retired from the accounting department at McJunkin Corporation and a member of the Charleston Mountain Mission.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Quentin "Doc" Fisher; and her son Leonard Wayne Fisher.
Surviving are her daughter Dinah Fisher of St. Albans, WV; and daughter in law Bonnie Fisher of Morgantown, WV.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, August 4, at 2 p.m. at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Pastor Kenny Petry officiating.
The family will accept online condolences at cpjfuneralhome.com. Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Fisher family.