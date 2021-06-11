BETTY EMILINE BARNETT, 92, of Belle passed away June 9, 2021. Private graveside funeral services will be held in Ward Cemetery, Cedar Grove with Pastor Brenda Gray officiating. Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
