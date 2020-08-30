Betty Epling

BETTY JEAN (GRAY) EPLING went to be with her Savior on August 27, 2020 at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She was 81 years old.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Hayward and Juanita Gray, and her brother, Russell Gray. Survivors include her devoted husband of 63 years, James O. Epling; her six children, Anita Darlene Epling, Kirk Alan Epling, Lisa Dawn (Odie) Shreve, Rodney Dale Epling, Darrin Scott (Christa) Epling, and James Roy (Cindy) Epling; her 11 grandchildren, Jeremy Simmons, Justin (Elizabeth) Epling, Dustin (Cadara) Shreve, Casey (Juston) Moore, Chelsea Epling, Cody Epling, Brianna Epling, Layne Epling, Aubrey Epling, Davis Epling, and Mason Epling; five great-grandchildren, Bradley, Lydia, Clara, Christian, and Camryn, along with a host of extended family and dear friends.
Betty was born on November 15, 1938 in Doddridge County, West Virginia. She spent the majority of her life living and serving in Spencer, West Virginia. She was a member of Little Creek Baptist Church but lived a life representing God's Church. She was truly the hands and feet of Jesus Christ. While she lived on Triplett Road most of her life, her service has been felt throughout the state. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Betty knew her Spiritual gift was serving others, whether that was by opening her home to visitors, preparing meals for others, or crocheting Christmas stockings. She served others until the very end.
As we read in Proverbs 31 we are hard-pressed to find a woman more fitting of the title "virtuous" than her. The heart of her husband trusted her, and she did him good all the days of her life. She stretched out her hands to the poor and the needy. She spoke with wisdom and kindness. Her children and grandchildren called her blessed. "Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised." We are certain Betty is in the arms of Jesus and heard the words, "well done, my good and faithful servant."
Visitation will be held at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, West Virginia on Sunday, August 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Bartlett Cemetery at Little Creek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Gideons International.