BETTY GENE BURKE, 96 of Campbell's Creek, went home to be with the Lord Sunday August 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Betty was born in Boone County on July 16, 1925 to the late George & Maggie Hudson Marty. She was a retired cook with Kanawha County Board of Education; she was a member of the Coal Fork United Methodist Church and for the last several years she attended Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Dozie" Burke; and a baby daughter.
She is survived by her children, Dorcas (Paul) Matheny of Campbell's Creek, Marty Burke of Hansford and Randy (Patty) Burke of Ferguson, NC; grandchildren, Kim (Ed) Mullins, Jill (Timmy) Kimble, Brian (Teresa) Burke, Heather (Larry) Raines and Torri (Charlie) Smallwood; eight great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday August 12, at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle, 187 Point Lick Drive in Campbell's Creek with Pastor Larry Campbell and Rev. Paul Lee Burke officiating. Entombment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the Church.
The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to Betty's care givers, granddaughter, Jill Kimble, great granddaughter, Cassie Kimble, and Jade, Stacey, Erica, Missy and Shannon for their love and care given to Betty.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be given in Betty's memory to the Campbell's Creek Food Pantry, 543 Campbell's Creek Drive, Charleston, WV 25306.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.