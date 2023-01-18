BETTY J. GROVES, 94 passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in the Summersville Regional Medical Center. Born July 22, 1928 in Webster Springs to the late Scott Mullens. She was a homemaker and attended Saint Luke's United Methodist Church in Craigsville, WV.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Okey Jr., sister Venita Vanpelt, and brothers Ocelias and Denny Mullens.
Surviving: son, Michael (Linda) Groves of Summersville; daughter, Kandy (Mike) Rapp of Calvin; grandchildren, Michael "J" Groves (Robin), Eric (Kelly) Rapp, Jeana (Cote Womack) Rapp; and great grandchildren, Peyton and Brooke Groves, Sydney Rapp and June Womack, Kade and Eve Rapp; adopted daughters, Sharon (Don) Hellms, Brenda Mullens-Price; grandchildren, Kenneth (Shirley) Hellms, Tammy (Darren) Bevins, Kevin (Beth) Hellms, great grandchildren; Jessica, Charity, Danielle, Kaylee, Joshua, Isaac, and Rose; great great grandchildren, Jackson, Nolan, Ripley, Haden, Titus, Thea, and Eloise.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1 p.m., at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville with the Rev. Sam Groves officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery at Glade Creek. Friends may call at the funeral chapel from 12 - 1 p.m., on Friday.