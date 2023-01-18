Thank you for Reading.

BETTY J. GROVES, 94 passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in the Summersville Regional Medical Center. Born July 22, 1928 in Webster Springs to the late Scott Mullens. She was a homemaker and attended Saint Luke's United Methodist Church in Craigsville, WV.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Okey Jr., sister Venita Vanpelt, and brothers Ocelias and Denny Mullens.

Tags

Recommended for you