BETTY J. KESSLER, age 88 of Okeechobee, FLA passed away on August 19, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Sunday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Lee Swor officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home and asked to use social distancing and please wear face cover.
