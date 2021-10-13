BETTY J. WADE DOSS, 87, of Hillsboro, died Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton. Betty was a retired cook from Denmar Hospital, a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Hillsboro and an avid bowler with the Over the Hill Bowling Group. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, croceting and cooking. She loved her coffee and ice cream.
She was born October 25, 1933 at Hillsboro the daughter of the late Garfield and Mary Ellen Davis Scott.
In addition to her parents; her husbands, George Robert Wade, Paul R. Doss; sons, James R. Wade, George G. Wade; sisters, Marie Miller, Hazel Gordon, Laura Perine and brother, Remus Scott preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters Cheryl Burks of Hillsboro, Barbara Pellegrin and husband John of Parkersburg; two grandchildren; six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Arrangements were being handled by VanReenan Funeral Home, Marlington. The family received friends from 11 to 1 p.m., Monday October 11, 2021 at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Hillsboro. Funeral services were following at 1 p.m., with Pastor Tim Scott officiating. Interment; Oak Grove Cemetary in Hillsboro.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of choice or the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Hillsboro.