BETTY JACKSON DICKENS, 88, of New Albany, Ohio, passed away peacefully the morning of March 27, 2023 with family by her side after a long illness.
She was predeceased in death by her husband of 61 years Jesse C. Dickens; parents, William and Georgia Jackson; brothers Billy and Thomas Jackson; and granddaughter Olivia Claire Obrokta.
Betty was born in Charleston, West Virginia on February 19, 1935 and graduated from DuPont High School, Belle, in 1952. After graduating, she worked for the Kanawha County Board of Education and during that time, served two years in the United States Naval Reserves.
Once married, she and her husband moved and started their young family in Youngstown, Ohio where they resided for 30 years. As a member of the PTA, she was a constant presence at Jackson Elementary School for nearly 20 years as her three children progressed through the school, always bringing cookies or brownies for classroom holiday parties or celebrations. She truly loved living her life for her family and those closest to her.
She and her husband eventually returned to Charleston, West Virginia in 1986 where they enjoyed their final years together. Betty loved to read Danielle Steel and suspense novels in the winter and sit on her porch once it turned warm. She had a special place in her heart for her beloved Bichon Frise dogs Abby and Sophie, always bringing an immediate smile to her face. Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Betty is survived by two sisters, Reba Skidmore and Janet Williams; her three children, Brian (Jamie) Dickens of New Castle, PA; Tracy (Lisa) Dickens of Elkview, WV; and Diana (TJ) Obrokta of New Albany, OH; grandchildren, Madison, Brayden, Cody, Brian, William, Elizabeth, Katherine and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to her care team at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Smith's Mill Health Campus and ProMedica Hospice Central Ohio.
Interment will take place at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.