Thank you for Reading.

Betty Jackson Dickens
SYSTEM

BETTY JACKSON DICKENS, 88, of New Albany, Ohio, passed away peacefully the morning of March 27, 2023 with family by her side after a long illness.

She was predeceased in death by her husband of 61 years Jesse C. Dickens; parents, William and Georgia Jackson; brothers Billy and Thomas Jackson; and granddaughter Olivia Claire Obrokta.

Tags

Recommended for you