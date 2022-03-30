Betty Jane Bellamy

BETTY JANE (NEE ROGERS) BELLAMY, 83, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Brookdale of Mentor.
Born Aug. 10, 1938, in Red Star, Fayette County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Alice E. (nee Coulter) Rogers and William E. "Ed" Rogers.
She came to Cleveland in March 1958, and worked for National City Bank, Jay F. Zook Mortgage Loan Company, as a tax preparer at H&R Block, and a realtor for Citie Realty in Wickliffe until 1984, and Stanmor Realty in Willoughby until her retirement in 2004. Betty loved dancing, Las Vegas and slot machines anywhere, her flowers and garden, Myrtle Beach, Aruba, Cadillacs and her memories of growing up in West Virginia. She had been a volunteer for the American Red Cross Bloodmobile, attended Wickliffe Presbyterian Church for many years, where she was a volunteer and Sunday School teacher. Family always came first and Betty loved having her family together and opened her home for all family occasions, birthdays, holidays, weddings and funerals.
She is survived by her son, Mark K. Bellamy, whom she loved more than life itself; very special nephew, Edward G. (Melissa) Calhoun, who was more like a son than a nephew; nephews, David (Linda) Hammaker, Michael (Tina) Rogers, Chuck Beck, Donald Joe Rogers and Joseph Rogers; nieces, Sharon (Gary) Pike, Michelle (Doug) Reed, Judy Kuralt, Pearl Higgins, Cheryl, Debra and Tyrena Rogers, Rhonda (Steve) Key, and Sandra Casey; many great, great-great-nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Farrell Forrest.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Virginia R. (Glenn, dec.) Calhoun, Zenia A. Beck, Rose M. Forrest and L. Ann (Kenneth, dec.) Hammaker; brothers, Edward C. Rogers, Rudolph J. Rogers, Joseph L. (Patricia, dec.) Rogers and Jack Rogers; nephews, Tommy Hammaker and Michael Blair Puffenbarger III; great-nephew, Derek Hammaker; sister-in-law, Darlene (nee Garrow) Rogers; and her grandparents.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2. Burial will follow at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Road, Mentor.