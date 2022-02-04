A wintry mix in the morning will transition to some snow showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
BETTY JANE BURCHAM, age 83, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Court House Manor in Washington Court House.
She was born March 12, 1938, in Miller, Ohio, the daughter of Lonnie and Chestene (Faulkner) Fetty.
She was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by three children, Martin Burcham of Crown City, Robin Massie of Greenfield, Marlin (Peggy) Burcham of Gallipolis; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Morneault, Jarrod (Danielle) Burcham, Matt McClellan (Ashley Hackworth), Cory McClellan (Casey Ary), Julie (Eric) Steinbrink, Jamie (Brian) Olsen, Brandon Burcham (Abbigayle Hodge), Kyle (Cece) McClellan; eleven great grandchildren; one brother, John Fetty of Proctorville; and one niece, Kathy Morgan of Proctorville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Burcham on October 22, 2013; and both parents, Lonnie and Chestene Fetty.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 8 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will follow in the Gilboa Cemetery.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.