BETTY JANE FISHER, 94, of South Charleston, peacefully passed away on December 5, 2021, from complications stemming from Parkinson's Disease.
Betty was born in Sissonville, West Virginia in 1927 to the late Frances and Esther Dawson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matt Fisher, her brother, Robert Dawson, her sister, JoAnn Fowler, her son, John Grant Fisher, and her grandson, Matthew Ross Hoffman.
Betty is survived by her sister, Susan Tinney, her children, Leah Jane Hoffman and Michael M. Fisher, and her grandchildren, Samuel Dawson Fisher, Sarah Michael Fisher, Hannah Jane Fisher, and Grant Phillips Fisher.
Betty was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and Morris Harvey College. During World War II, she taught elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse in Grapevine, West Virginia, at the age of 18 pursuant to a teaching certificate. On completing her education and raising her young children, she returned to her teaching career and taught elementary school in South Charleston until she retired at the age of 65. She was a wonderful teacher and touched and shaped many young lives.
Betty most enjoyed spending time with her family and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished pianist and was passionate about music throughout her life. She was active in her church throughout her life and was a life-long Christian.
Due to Covid concerns, there will not be a formal visitation or funeral service. Her family will hold a private ceremony to celebrate Betty's life at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angel's Touch, 617 1/2 High Street, St. Albans, West Virginia 25177.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV.