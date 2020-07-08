Betty Jane Griffith

BETTY JANE ROGERS (LEGG) GRIFFITH, 88, of Carolina Shores, NC, died peacefully July 5, 2020.
Born in Lizemores, WV, on April 16, 1932; she is a daughter of the late Orville Albert Rogers and Maggie Mae Legg Jarrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. Albert Roger Griffith Sr., and her siblings, Lorena Carr and Drema Holstine.
She is survived by her sister, Charlene Anne Summers, and brother, George Edward Jarrett, both of Charleston, WV; her children: Jane Anderson of Wilmington, NC, Anita Fiel and husband Melvin of Harrison City, PA, Albert Roger Griffith and husband Tomoya Minowa of New York, NY, John F. Griffith-Reimann and husband Peter of Auburn, AL; grandchildren: Christopher Anderson and wife Holly, Sarah Anderson, Melvin Fiel III, Haley Fiel; two sweet great - granddaughters: Lydia and Cora Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was deeply devoted to her family and friends and adored by all.
The family will hold a private service.
Memorials may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation, The American Heart Association, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com, Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC.