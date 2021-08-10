Betty Jane (Hoover) Stewart

BETTY JANE "GRANNY" (HOOVER) STEWART, 87, of Hurricane passed away August 7, 2021 at home peacefully surrounded by family after long extended Illness. She is preceded in death by her parents Rondie & Areda Hoover; brother, James Kenneth Hoover; brother-in-laws, Gary Parrish & Shannon Dorsey; nephews, Kevin Welch, and Rondie Welch.
Betty was a nurse for over 60 years. She retired from Saint Francis hospital. She was a member of Eastern Star association.
Betty is survived by her sisters, Brenda Parrish, Shirley Dorsey; children, Charles Stanley (Linda), Ricky Stanley (Teresa), Beverly McCune, Kody Russell, and Jenny Mullins; grandchildren, Sharon Snodgrass, Catherine Lawrence, Chad Stanley, Amanda Gilliland, Misty Harris, Casey Mullins, Rachael Russell, and Charlie Russell; nieces, Becky Botkin (Tim) & Sherrie Strickland (Gary); nephews, Michael Dorsey (Teresa) & Sparkie Dorsey (Susie); several great grandchildren and close friend, Lisa Cunningham.
Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Charles Stanley officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.