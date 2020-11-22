BETTY JANE MILLER, 90, of Point Pleasant, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. A funeral service will be 1 p.m., Monday, November 23, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Monday at the funeral home.
Trending Now
Articles
- Statehouse Beat: Single-member districts signal rise of GOP
- David Fryson: The hypocrisy of white evangelicals
- Girls soccer: Charleston Catholic's Lindsay Carr named Kanawha Valley Player of the Year
- Rick Staton: Where is Shelley Moore Capito? (Opinion)
- Prep football playoffs: Oak Glen defeats Herbert Hoover 53-26 in Class AA quarterfinals
- Prep football playoffs: Cabell Midland, Bridgeport advance in Class AAA as Berkeley County stays red
- Azeem Khan: We are better than this
- Boys soccer: George Washington's Max Trethewey named Kanawha Valley Player of the Year
- Kanawha grand jury indicts 33
- Seasonal Sips: Complicated and sweet cocktails from Bridge Road Bistro