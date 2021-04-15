BETTY JANE RUNYON HOLLIDAY, age 78, passed away, funeral services will be Fri., April 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church in Alderson, WV. Burial will follow at the Phillips Family Cemetery on Muddy Creek Mountain, Alderson. Friends may call Thurs., April 15, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church in Alderson, WV., and 1 hour prior to services on Friday. Due to the pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.