BETTY JANE SHINN HACKNEY was carried in the arms of Jesus to her Heavenly Home on June 16, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church and the Helping Hands. She was dedicated to the children she taught at Mary Ingles Elementary School, both as a third grade teacher and a substitute, until she turned 90 after retiring with 50-plus years of service. Her devotion to family, church, and the many generations of students she taught was unwavering.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ellis Hackney; son, Raymond Allen Hackney; daughter-in-law, Patricia Harper Hackney; two brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Joyce Kay (Calvin) Mack; son, Michael Vernon (Patti) Hackney; sister, June Shinn (Cal) Hyer; grandchildren, Lisa (Rob) Worlledge, Tobi Hudnall, Nikki Hackney, Tiffany (Mike) Dempsey, Amanda Hackney, Adam (Nikki) Hackney and Stacy (Jon) Walraven; great - grandchildren, Kyana, Jacob, Emily, Katie, Emelia, Emmy, Adaline, Addison, Hannah and Andre; and special niece, Suellen Boardman, her full time caregiver.
A walk through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon on Friday, June 19, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. A private family funeral service will begin at 12 Noon, with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and for the safety and concern for everyone, it is requested that those who attend please ensure that proper facial coverings are worn and that Federal, State and CDC guide lines for social distancing are observed.
A special thank you to Dr. Lester Labus and his staff for their care and support; Dr. David Pearcy and staff; and Debbie Cantley, her part time caregiver.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Helping Hands/In Care of Nadine Walker, 5491 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, WV 25306.
