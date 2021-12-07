BETTY JANE VIA, 94, of South Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willis G. Via. Betty was born August 18, 1927 and raised on 7th Avenue in North Charleston, WV. She was resting at home at the time of her passing. She was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education.
Betty was an active member of the Trinity Independent Baptist Church and the Lady's Auxiliary Post 4768 of the Alum Creek VFW. She also enjoyed sharing her love with others by baking and volunteering at a local clothing mission. She treasured her church community and her VFW friends.
Betty is survived by her children Joe Via, Kathi Thaxton (Randy), and Rose Thevenin (Mike); grandchildren Stevie Thaxton (Heather), Jennifer Green (Chris), Jason Via, Bethany Via, Stacey Horn, Blake Via, Brooke Cunningham (Bradley), and Jessica Thevenin (fianc Grant Wooten); great grandchildren Sean Green, McKenzie Mullins, Ryleigh Horn, Aden Thaxton, Ryder Horn, Owen Thaxton and Lilly Green; very special niece and caregiver, Jean Browning; and several loving nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude towards her Hospice Care of WV Angels - Tammy, Kelly, Andrea, Libby, Norissa and Jenny; and a special thanks to Dr. James Pettit for his wonderful care.
Per Betty's wishes a private family graveside service will be held at the Via Family Cemetery with Pastors Gary Gillispie and Dan McCormick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alum Creek VFW Post 4768, 4443 Brounland Road, Charleston, WV 25309 or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV