BETTY JEAN BROWN WRIGHT FIZER, age 92, of Cannelton died January 22, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston with her beloved husband Jamie and granddaughter Angela Foster by her side. She was born in Carbondale on October 11, 1929, to the late George and Goldie Hiles Brown.
The family would like to recognize and thank her caregivers, Angela Foster, and Amanda Scarbrough.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. Glendon Wright, daughter, Goldie Ann Wright, son, Gary Fizer, grandson, Glen Pennington, and sister Phyllis Chester.
Betty was a devout Christian and a faithful member of Campbell Memorial Baptist Church in Smithers for over 50 years. She was retired from Montgomery General Hospital as a nurse. She loved everyone.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jamie Fizer, daughters, Jean Turner (Mike), Mary Perry, Linda Bostic (Ken), son, Greg Fizer (Tammy), brother, Don Brown, 16 grandchildren, over 4 dozen great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren and more to come.
Service will be at 1 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery on Wednesday, January 26, with Rev. Chester Bird officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Visitation will be held from noon until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Everyone is asked to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and please wear your mask.