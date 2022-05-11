BETTY JEAN CHILDERS, 94, of Dupont City passed away May 8, 2022 at home.
She was a retired hostess for the First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, a former cook for Kanawha County Schools, past President of the West Virginia School Food Association and a member of the West Virginia Symphony Association.
Preceded in death by her husband, Edward H. Childers; parents, Malcolm "Mack" and Clementine Taylor Meadows; brother, Malcolm P. Meadows Jr.; sisters, Sybil Hill, Maxine Fox and Mary Stone.
Surviving are her sons, Terry Childers (Susan) of Belle, Daniel Childers (Wanda) of DuPont City; grandchildren, Renee Childers and Natalie Shelton (Joe) and great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose Shelton.
Betty never knew a stranger and was an amazing cook, inviting anyone into her kitchen for a meal. She loved her family more than anything and kept the Sunday dinner tradition alive for fifty-eight years. Her homemade rolls were always the first to go, often sharing the recipe that no one could duplicate. When taking her evening strolls through the neighborhood, each pocket was filled with dog biscuits and suckers, bringing smiles to the children and the animals. She always put others first and cared for so many loved ones over her years. Betty kept her three closets full of gorgeous clothes, loved attending the symphony and adored a great pair of high heels. Consider yourself lucky if she ever invited you to a card game where she served her famous homemade wine. Her childhood nickname stuck and many knew her as "Pet" but she was also coined, the "Hostess with the Mostest". She will forever be remembered as the thoughtful, beautiful little lady who drove a green Mercedes, loving life and everyone in it.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home in Belle, with Pastor Todd Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Thursday.