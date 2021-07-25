BETTY JEAN CRAVEN, 95 of Marmet died July 23, 2021. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
