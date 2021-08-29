BETTY JEAN (CUNNINGHAM) RODGERS On August 27, 2021 after a brief illness, Betty Jean Rodgers, 92, of Saint Albans went to Heaven to join her husband, George, who she dearly missed.
Betty was born July 7, 1929 in Charleston to the late Troy Lee Cunningham and Macel Lydia Mack Cunningham.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Kyle Mack Cunningham, and Keith Cunningham.
Along with being a homemaker and vacationing with family, Betty enjoyed her part time work for Legislative Services spanning 40 Legislative Sessions.
Left to cherish her memory are loving children, Debbie McClanahan (Ric) of Poca, and David Rodgers of Hurricane; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 31 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Mary Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hubbard Hospice House for their wonderful care of Betty during her final days.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.