BETTY JEAN DAGUE, 96 of Bossier City, LA, formerly of Huntington, WV, died, Sunday, August 30, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4, at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion Mausoleum with Pastor Shannon Blosser officiating. Entombment will follow the services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV near Barboursville. www.hensonandkitchen.com
