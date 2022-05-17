BETTY JEAN DOLIN, 79, of Danville, West Virginia peacefully passed away on May 14, 2022 after a long illness. Betty was born on January 17, 1943 to the late Bethel and Gaynell Dolin.
Betty was devoted to her family and leaves behind her four children: Steve (Ashley) Dolin, Sandra (Wayne) Ballard, Billy (Kathy) Dolin, and Brad (Tammy) Dolin, grandchildren: Brandon Ballard, Ashley (Matthew) Mullins, and Tyler (Mandy) Dolin, great-grandchildren: Mason, Gracelynn, and Madelyn. Betty also leaves behind her sister and best friend, Phyllis Weaver.
Betty was a 1960 graduate from Scott High School and later studied nursing at Morris-Harvey and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Her hobbies included reading, scrapbooking, crocheting, playing cards, Sunday drives, and playing Farmville with her many Facebook friends.
She married the love of her life, Herbert "Tom" Dolin on July 6, 1963. In their 32 years of marriage, they shared an everlasting love and made lifelong memories; their greatest memory being their decision to join church together. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Danville. She enjoyed studying the Bible and letting her Christian light shine among others.
Betty, along with her sister, owned Park Avenue Restaurant. The restaurant is where she spent the majority of her evenings with the lifelong friends that she considered her family. She was known for her jokes, wittiness, and loving hugs as she welcomed all of her favorite customers.
The family extends their sincerest gratitude to Karla Muncy and Kanawha Hospice Care.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, West Virginia with Johnny Barker officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road in Danville.
Visitation will be from noon to funeral service time on Wednesday, May 18.