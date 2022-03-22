BETTY JEAN DUNLAP, 88, of Sod, went home to be with the Lord on Friday March 18, 2022, at Valley Health Village, South Charleston.
Betty was a lifetime member of McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church where she was well known for singing her favorite song "The Family Bible", was a Sunday school teacher, and led the little believer's choir for many years. She also worked at the Alum Creek Public Library for years.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Donald Ray Dunlap, her baby daughter, Kimberly, and her son, Donald "Coco" Dunlap; parents, Meddie and Mary Ketchum Graley; brother, Chuck and Jr. Graley, sister, Aunt Kat Pauley.
She is survived by her children, Meddie "Jigs" (Patty) Dunlap, Charlene (Jacky) Dunlap, Peggy (Jerry) Marker, Russell and David Dunlap; brother, Bobby Graley of Watha, NC; grandchildren, Debbie (John) Estep, Donna Dunlap, Donald Dunlap, Kim (Chad) Board, Kristy Wright, Kari Roberts, Donny Dunlap, Chris Dunlap, Paula (Brett) Matthews, Jason (Lorie) Dunlap, Jerrick (Brooke) Marker, Heather (Chad) Antill and Justin Dunlap; great grandchildren, Tiffany, Tim, John, Derick, Ericka, Allie, Patrick, Cecil, Dorothy, Kelley, Caleb, Connor, Katelyn, Payton, Lakynn, Brayden, Braxton, Emily, Joshua, Koree, Cody, Jerrick, Rayleigh, Addison and James; great great grandchildren, Sophia, Rowan, Berkley, Laney, Preslyn, Maddie and Delaney, Maddie and Maverick, and her faithful canine companion Bailey.
Graveside service will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday March 22, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.
The family would like to thank and recognize Dr. Scott Smith and the staff at Alum Creek Medical Center for all their help.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV