BETTY JEAN ESTEP, 87, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She was born on October 4, 1932, in Charleston, to the late Gladys Overstreet.
Betty retired from the West Virginia Department of Administration with 30 years of service in 1994.
Following retirement, her first grandchild was born and her days to follow were filled with joy and laughter. She loved her family and so much of her life was spent taking care of others.
She attended many churches over the years, but as she aged, comfort came by watching her favorite Sunday morning service from home.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ray Estep Sr., in 2004. They were childhood sweethearts and he was, without a doubt, the love of her life.
She is survived by daughter Darcel Ann Vermillion (James) of Charleston; son William Ray Estep Jr. (Helen) of Pinch; grandchildren Jamie Lynn, Houston and Johnna Rae; and great-grandchildren Aubrey, Addisyn, Cheyenne, Mildred, and Samuel.
Betty loved the simple things in life. She spent her last day sitting outside enjoying the beautiful warm weather, having good conversation with family. She lived a blessed life and will certainly be missed by many.
A private family graveside memorial will be held at a later date.