BETTY JEAN GODDARD, 73, of Sissonville, WV, entered the arms of Jesus to suffer no more on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Betty Jean Skidmore was born October 15, 1946 in Clarksburg, WV. She was the daughter of Martha Lee Cochran Wilson and William Skidmore. She served as a CNA for 26 years and was also a homemaker. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville, WV, for almost 50 years. She joyfully served in the choir for many years along with other ministries within the church. Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, John Aiello and a sister, Nancy Reed. She was married to the love of her life, Danny Tracy Goddard for 52 years and was the loving mother of 3 children, Melissa Dawn (Clay) Wilson of Waycross, GA, Merideth Ruth (Ian) Kille of Indianapolis, IN and Daniel Nahum (Mandy) Goddard of Charleston, WV. She was a doting grandmother to 2 grandchildren, Morgan Rose Kille and Angelina Marie Dragonowski and a foster daughter, Katelynn Marie Nusbaumer. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, at Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville, WV, with Dr. Bill J. Bartlett and Pastor Kevan T. Bartlett, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Dunbar, WV. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the State of West Virginia and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
