BETTY JEAN (HERSHBERGER) GROVES, 83, of Procious, WV, entered into rest Friday, February 26, 2021, due to complications of Covid19, surrounded by adoring family.
Born on July 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William Peter and Lois Carrie (Samples) Hershberger. She was preceded in death by two brothers Billie Basil and Earl Bratton Hershberger, and four sisters, Juanita McClanahan, Blanche Lanham, Lucille Conrad and Lucille's infant twin Lucy Hershberger.
A lifelong homemaker, and a Christian, she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, Post 4419. Betty was an amazing person. A force her family relied upon for love, humor, direct advice, some often well-placed sass, and dozens of home remedies. She was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and recently a great-great-grandmother.
Betty is survived by her husband of 66 years, Roy Edward Groves of Procious, children, Teresa Carrie (Preston) Fitzwater of Clendenin, and Roy Edward Groves II of Blue Creek. Three Grandchildren, Amanda (Mark) Grayam and Amelia (Sam) Shafer of Clendenin, Jonathon Edward (Lea) Groves of Youngsville, NC, six great-grandchildren, Jacob Morgan and Nicholas Ray Grayam of Clendenin, Jacqueline Grace and Jocelyn Kaytlyn Groves of Youngsville, NC, Jayden Willow Groves and Jelena Groves of Youngsville, NC and one great-great grandchild Iliana Marie Anthony.
Brothers Fredrick Howard (Sheila) Hershberger of Akron, OH, and Robert Eugene (Linda) Hershberger of Orlando, FL, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid19, a walkthrough viewing will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday , March 3, Wilson-Smith Funeral Home in Clay, WV. Masks are required. Immediately following, there will be a graveside service administered by the Reverend Keith Monday at Groves Cemetery, Vineyard Ridge. Robert and Tabitha Mylott will provide music
The family would like to thank the many family and friends who have shown such loving support through this difficult time.