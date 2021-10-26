BETTY JEAN HUFFMAN CLARK, 87, of Foster, WV received her Heavenly Wings on October 24, 2021 at her home after an extended illness.
She is survived by her children, Sharell (Pat) Clark, Doug (Kay) Clark, and Darlene (Eugene) Neal; grandchildren, Missy (Ron) Carpenter, Cheryl (Keith) Blackburn, Matt (Karen) Clark, Doug (Crystal) Clark II, Mark (Rhonda) Clark, Chris (Cassie) Long, and John (Stacey) Quinlan; 12 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and brother, Charles Huffman.
She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Mary Jane Huffman; her husband of 68 years Irvin Mather Clark; and 15 brothers and sisters.
She was a former employee of Cox's Department Store. Mom always put her children first. She was active when we were in school from being a homeroom mother to being at all the ballgames and wrestling matches. She was our biggest fan. She was an awesome cook, from cakes and pies to her famous gravy and biscuits that her grandchildren dearly loved.
Rest now Mom, you have fought a long hard battle and you have earned your Heavenly Wings. We know you're with Dad and rejoicing with the Lord. We love you Mom, thank you for loving us unconditionally.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 27 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Chuck Gillispie officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.