BETTY JEAN (KERNS) GOFF of St. Albans, WV, went to be with her Lord at home peacefully after a brave five-year battle with cancer on August 20, 2020.
She was born in Charleston, WV to the late Clifford and Odessa Kerns.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, St. Albans. Betty raised three children, and retired from Jerry Goff Architecture as the office manager. In her spare time, she enjoyed her family, her church, her friends innumerable, reading and studying the Bible and bringing a smile to everyone she met. She lived a full, active life. She loved Jesus and her life reflected this.
Betty is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jerry Goff; brother James "Butch" Kerns of Marietta, GA; sister Barbara Vaughan of Keystone Heights, FL; children Doak Turner (Kathy Fallin) of Sherrills Ford, NC; Jason Goff (Nikki) of Hurricane, WV; and Kara Barnette (Tim) of Simpsonville, SC. Betty treasured being a Nana to her five beloved grandchildren - Lindsay, Christopher, Megan, John, and Anna.
Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, 523 2nd Street, St. Albans, WV 25177 on Tuesday, August 25, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Joel Harpold and Rev. Tim Barnette officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will begin receiving guests in the church at noon.
Please observe proper social distancing throughout the visitation and services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's memory to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 350, St. Albans, WV 25177 or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may visit Betty's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Goff family.