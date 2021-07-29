Thank you for Reading.

BETTY JEAN McDANIEL, 90 of Point Pleasant, died July 23, 2021. She was born December 16, 1930. Funeral, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 3 p.m., at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday, at the mortuary.

Tags

Recommended for you