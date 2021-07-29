BETTY JEAN McDANIEL, 90 of Point Pleasant, died July 23, 2021. She was born December 16, 1930. Funeral, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 3 p.m., at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday, at the mortuary.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.