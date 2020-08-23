BETTY JEAN ROGERS MOONEY, 92, of Nitro, formerly of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living, Ona. Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27, at Cunningham Memorial Park, Lower Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans. You may visit Betty's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Mooney family.
