BETTY JEAN STAGGS, 84, of Ballard Road, Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Putnam Center, Hurricane, WV after a long battle with dementia. Private funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Mike Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Green Cemetery, Winifrede, WV.
