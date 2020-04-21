Betty Jean Staggs

Betty Jean Staggs
SYSTEM

BETTY JEAN STAGGS, 84, of Ballard Road, Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Putnam Center, Hurricane, WV after a long battle with dementia. Private funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Mike Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Green Cemetery, Winifrede, WV.

Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Bissell, Timothy - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery.

VanKirk, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.