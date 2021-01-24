BETTY JEAN THORNTON 76 of Leon passed away Thursday January 21, 2021 at her home following a long illness. She was an outgoing person and never knew a stranger. Everyone that knew her loved her.
Born March 7, 1944 she was the daughter of the late Blane and Margarite Hescht.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years Ron Thornton; son, Johnson Holsberry of Morgantown; daughter, Virginia Norris of Florida; step-children, Christopher Thornton of Culloden and Rachel Johnson of Culloden; brother, Blane Hescht; two grandchildren and five step-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday January 27, 2021 at Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.
