Betty Jean Walker

BETTY JEAN MURDOCK WALKER, 93, of Roanoke, Virginia, and formerly of Beckley, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was a resident of The Park - Oak Grove.
She was born on September 8, 1927. Betty was a 1945 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, West Virginia, and she was a member of the marching band. She was the oldest child of the late Averill Earl Murdock and Lillian Harvey Murdock. She attended National Business College in Roanoke and Beckley College in Beckley, West Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald E. Murdock, of Beckley, West Virginia; her husband of 53 years, Gerald C. Walker; son, Randall "Randy" L. Walker; daughter-in-law, Toni Kerfoot Walker of Roanoke; and nephew, Patrick Schulte of Montgomery, West Virginia and Florida.
Betty was a longtime member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. She loved music (especially big band sounds of the 1940s and 1950s plus country music), dancing, church, family, and family gatherings. After fifteen years as a home maker, she worked at the S&H Green Stamp Store, Travelers Insurance Company and as an insurance clerk for Dr's. Hefner and Kaufman.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Bonnie Walker Pearson of Raleigh, North Carolina; her son and daughter-in-law, Dana A. Walker and Peggy Leonard Walker of Roanoke; grandchildren, Justin B. Pearson, D.D.S. of Denver, Colorado, Rebecca Paige Pearson of Richmond, Virginia, Emily Walker Pinkerton and husband, Bradley Pinkerton, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nathan A. Walker and wife, Alison Byrd Walker, of Roanoke; great-grandchildren, Nora Kate Pinkerton and Shields Walker Pinkerton of Charlotte, and Sophia Ray Walker of Roanoke. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Patricia Murdock Schulte of Montgomery, West Virginia; many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins; plus, many dear neighbors, friends, and church family.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support to Betty during her many years.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private graveside service. A celebration of her 93 years of life will be held at a later and safer time.
Anyone wishing to remember and honor Betty with a memorial are encouraged to send them to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24015.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.