BETTY JEAN WITHROW LEWIS, June 7, 1935 - August 3, 2020. Died August the 3rd after a short illness. She was born and raised in Poca, WV. She resided in West Melbourne, FL.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and 3 sisters. She is survived by 12 brothers and sisters. Donna Combs, Buffalo, WV; Norma Thomas, Kellys Creek, WV; Wanda Smith, Pt.Pleasant, WV; Floyd Withrow, Melbourne FL; Dotty Dixon, Cocoa, FL; Peggy Robert's, Cocoa, FL; Carol Haines, Stuart, FL; William Withrow, Jenson Beach, FL; Gary Withrow, Port St Louie, FL; Danny Withrow, Nitro, WV; Charlotte Strictland, South Charleston, WV; Debbie Fields, unknown address. 44 nieces and nephews.
Betty loved line dancing, country music, and cruises.