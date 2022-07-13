Betty Jewel Barnes

MRS. BETTY JEWEL (COBB) BARNES, age 88, of Jonesboro passed away July 8, 2022.
Mrs. Barnes was a monumental member of Lovejoy Family Church of the Nazarene and the larger community. Having walked closely with God her entire life she centered many of her years on teaching and youth ministries such as Shade Tree and Royal Family Kids Camp. She was also a receptionist extraordinaire having worked for large companies such as WATL TV Station and DFDS Import & Exports. Betty did not stop there; she went on to sit on county boards to better her community. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ronald A. Barnes and son: James Allen Barnes.
She is survived by her children: Ted (Donna) Barnes of Cumming and Beverly (John Snider) Barnes of The Rock, GA; brothers: Ralph (Susie) Cobb of Cross Lanes, WV and Joseph ( Louise) Cobb of Cross Lanes, WV; sister: Becky Jane (Rick) Meyers of Virginia Beach, VA; granddaughter: Autumn Gayle Barnes; great grandchildren: Amara Baryeshua and Seneca Baryeshua; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She has left precious memories drizzled across her years as she worked diligently to be a joyous instrument of God.
Her Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 16, at Lovejoy Family Church of the Nazarene in Hampton, GA with Pastor Randy Young Officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church.