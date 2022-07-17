BETTY JO BEULIKE passed away peacefully June 10, 2022 at the age of 92 in her home in Naples, Florida. She was born June 25, 1929, in Boone County, West Virginia, the second child of the late Earl Henry Workman, Sr., and the late Berenice Miller Workman. She was preceded in death by her brother Bill Workman (WV) and her sister Judy Miller (Hawaii). Surviving siblings are Earl Henry Workman, Jr., (VA) Bob Workman (WV) and her sister Roberta Stuck (WV). Betty graduated from Scott High School in 1947. While attending school in Charleston, WV, she married Charles Edward Beulike. They had twins in 1950, Stephen (VA) and Stephanie (FL) and a son Michael in 1952 (WV). She and her three children resided with the paternal grandparents. Edward Paul Beulike and Myrtle Litton Beulike on Breezemont Drive.
Betty Jo soon began a long and distinguished career working for the State of West Virginia. At retirement, she was Director of Claims Division for Workmen's Compensation where she wrote the code system used currently, not only in West Virginia, but also in other states throughout the country, transitioning records from paper to electronic files.
In 1965, she remarried (Rudy Meador, deceased) and moved to the Edgewood area where she lived for many years on Amity Drive. In 1967 she was proudly selected as Mrs. Stonewall Jackson.
"Jo Jo" was a multi-talented individual. Seamstress, painter, needle point artist, knitter, hairdresser, Arthur Murray dancer, model, floral arranger, public speaker, duplicate bridge player and so much more to so many.
Our beloved mother said shortly before the Lord called her, " I had a good life."