BETTY JO BLACKWELL, 87, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Friday September 11, 2020 at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Nona and William "Budd" Taulbert. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Rev. Donald E. Blackwell and Russell Ray "Jake" Rucker.
Betty Jo was a retired LPN for CAMC. She was a member of Reamer Gospel Tabernacle with 60 years of attendance. While attending the church as the preacher's wife she was involved with many of the functions of the church including the Reamer Gospel Ladies Circle. She was also a member of the Reamer Arts and Crafts and was an avid painter.
She is survived by: sons, David and his wife Laura of Cold Spring, KY and Gary and his wife Charlotte of Clendenin; daughters, Donna Jean Strickland and her husband Bill of Lake Milton, OH and Julia Stricker Hollan and her husband Steve of North Shore, FL; step-sons, Jerry and his wife, Anna Rucker and Bobby and his wife Rita both of Clendenin and Mike and his wife, Sheila Rucker of Pinch; brother, Larry "Sonny" Taulbert; sisters, Nancy Norman and Peggy Hobbs; grandchildren, Billy, Vickie, Brett, Chris, Georgia, Jeremy, Nickie, David, Jonah, Josh and Luke; 20 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
We must adhere to the COVID-19 Rules. 25 people at a time masked up and social distancing.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Reamer Gospel Tabernacle. The funeral will immediately follow at noon at the church with Rev. Clarence Deel and Rev. Ronald Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, WV. Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com